Another team in Fiji to conduct heart surgeries

[Photo: Supplied]

A world-renowned team of Heart Surgeons and Specialists from the National University Hospital of Singapore have begun providing free open-heart surgeries at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Suva.

The team arrived into the country on Sunday and began operating yesterday.

They are aiming to provide heart surgeries to as many children as possible who are born with Congenital Heart Disease.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo says that she was ecstatic to receive the support of the world-renowned team from the National University Hospital Singapore.

Dr Tappoo says the team from Singapore, supported by specialist Nurses from Malaysia and Australia as well as the team from Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals India, have sacrificed their time and have made an incredible effort to be here with the one-pointed goal to save the lives of the children, completely free of cost.

Leading Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon Professor Dr Laszlo Kiraly says he was very impressed with the newly inaugurated Hospital.

More than 20 children are expected to undergo heart surgeries in the coming days.

The Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Suva has already given a gift of life’ to 60 children through free life-saving heart surgeries and has performed over 2,200 free echocardiograms.