Another patient recovers, six COVID-19 cases remain

Another COVID-19 patient has recovered meaning there are now only six active cases in Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms after 190 tests for coronavirus this week, they’ve recorded zero new positive cases.

Fiji’s last COVID-19 case was recorded 14 days ago in Ba.

“This progress aside we cannot afford to treat this virus lightly. Gatherings over 20 are still banned. The nationwide curfew remains in effect from 10pm to 5am. Gyms, nightclubs, swimming pools and cinemas remain closed. Physical distancing should be practiced as much as possible. Every Fijian must act as if the virus is still out there – because it is.”

Most of the recovered patients have been sent home to spend 14 days in self-isolation.

They are constantly monitored by medical teams and police to ensure they do not breach the restrictions.


























