Amputees to be registered for limb prosthetic fitment

The Rehabilitation Medicine Department of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, based at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, will begin assessing and registering amputees from Monday.

This as a team from the Jaipur Foot Organization is expected to arrive into the country in November for eight weeks.

The Ministry says Fijians who meet the criteria of selection will join a lower-limb prosthetic fitment camp from November which will run for eight weeks.

The assessment and registration will be for individuals that previously had above- or below-knee amputation and those with below-elbow amputation.