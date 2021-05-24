Amputations necessary to save lives

Diabetes-related amputations have been a growing concern as most Fijians are presenting to hospitals late, says Chief Surgeon Doctor Josese Turagava.

Non-compliance with taking proper medication and not being able to access health facilities on time has led to a rise in amputations.

Dr Turagava says people are calling hospitals a place for chopping legs because of the high number of amputations.

He says in most circumstances, diabetes-related amputations are necessary to save lives.

“Common problems that we see are basically late presentations and they prefer traditional medicines so most of the time, by the time they come in, the sepsis is so bad that we have to get rid of the sepsis so in the role for diabetes, you take off the leg in order to save lives and that’s the aim, we are trying to save lives even to the point where we might have to lose the leg.”

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Dr Timoci Qereqeretabua, says for the proper management of diabetes, people must be screened and identified early.

There were 1,171 Diabetes-related operations at the CWM Hospital in 2019 and amputations are expected to rise in the coming years.