AIDS remains an unfinished agenda in Fiji : Ram

UNAIDS Pacific Country Director, Renata Ram says these data show that AIDS remains an unfinished agenda in Fiji. [File Photo]

The estimated new HIV/AIDS infections in Fiji have increased by 129 percent over the last decade from 2010 to 2021.

This puts our country in a pool of 38 others with alarming climbing infection rates, according to a newly released global report.

The Global AIDS Monitoring 2022 report for Fiji showed a 173 percent increase in AIDS-related deaths between 2010 to 2021.

The report estimates that in Fiji, there are 1,400 people living with HIV, 57% percent know their status, and 45 percent of the estimated number receive antiretroviral treatment.

She adds that there is a need to stop being complacent and bring HIV back on the agenda.

The Ministry of Health has committed to escalating efforts through strengthening data, prevention, testing, treatment and the delivery of care, to reorient services and improve on communication for empowered safer choices, and better health-seeking behaviour for testing and treatment.

However, Ram says international support is needed to upscale national action to avert new infections and enrol people living with HIV into treatment and care.