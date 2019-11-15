Home

Adolescent obesity worrying

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 17, 2019 4:50 pm
The Pacific Research Centre for Obesity and NCD’s says Fiji’s cases of obesity in adolescent is worrying.

This as the National Nutrition Survey Draft Report 2019, revealed that 8.1 percent of young adults between the ages of 15 – 17 top the list among teenagers who are overweight.

Centre Director Dr. Gade Waqa says the environment has been a contributing factor, therefore research on food sold in school canteens are essential.

“Environment is one of the biggest drivers to health choices, in school, for example, having healthier choices in school for children, if they don’t have healthier choices then children will just end up with what is available”.

Dr. Waqa says evidence suggests that teenagers who are overweight, struggle with weight issues when they become adults.

He says this contributes to a considerable number of the population dying at the age of 40 and 50.

 

