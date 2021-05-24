Administration of third dose to be accelerated

The Health Ministry has stressed the importance of increased focus on administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine will be different from how previous vaccine campaigns were run.

He adds it is imperative for Fijians to be present at the vaccination sites once the Pfizer vaccine is deployed.

When questioned on the possibility of a fourth round of booster shots, Dr Fong says any such decision would be premature at this stage.

“It is not something that we are thinking about at the moment, we are just more concerned about deploying the third dose. We are just worried about the third dose for now and once we deploy enough for the third dose we may consider it but I would suggest I think we need to watch that space, we can’t make definitive statements on that.”

An individual can receive the COVID-19 booster dose if he or she has received the initial two doses at least five months ago.