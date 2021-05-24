Home

Active cases tally drops to 110

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 6:20 am

The Ministry of Health has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19.

Six new cases were recorded on Saturday, five new cases were recorded on Sunday and four new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 15 cases recorded, 10 were in the Central Division, four were recorded in the Western Division, and one was recorded in the Northern Division.

There have been 63,964 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji.

The Health Ministry says the total active cases now stands at 110.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

There have been a total of 834 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

The Ministry says there is a sustained downward trend in daily hospitalizations.

