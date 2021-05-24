Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Health

Access to health care is vital: Waqainabete

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 13, 2022 4:30 pm
FEMAT team monitoring villages in the Ra Province [Source: Dr Waqainabete/Twitter]

One hundred and thirty-six people in Ra were found in their homes with symptoms of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, and Dengue Fever.

The discovery was made after a team from the Health Ministry combed through the area last week.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is pleading with the public to adhere to their advisories concerning the outbreak of LTDDs which are climate-sensitive diseases endemic to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just have to keep on talking to the communities advising them. The other thing is that the team is value-adding their visits-from surveying to be able to find those LTDDS, they also doing NCD’s checks and they also taking medicine for NCD’s.”

The health minister says medical treatment in homes and follow-ups resulted in a marked reduction in admissions and no deaths within a very short time.

Fiji Medical Association president, Dr Basharat Munshi has also supported the ministry’s call for people to present themselves to the nearest health center if they are feeling unwell.

“I think if you are geographically located in a rural area even if you have mild symptoms, fever, or whatever I think it is very important that you don’t take this lightly. You present to a health center or health professional who can then diagnose whether its flu or leptospirosis.”

The health ministry says they have been able to see a total of 1,530 patients of which 132 were suspected of Leptospirosis.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.