Access to health care is vital: Waqainabete

One hundred and thirty-six people in Ra were found in their homes with symptoms of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, and Dengue Fever.

The discovery was made after a team from the Health Ministry combed through the area last week.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is pleading with the public to adhere to their advisories concerning the outbreak of LTDDs which are climate-sensitive diseases endemic to Fiji.

“We just have to keep on talking to the communities advising them. The other thing is that the team is value-adding their visits-from surveying to be able to find those LTDDS, they also doing NCD’s checks and they also taking medicine for NCD’s.”

The Minister of Health @Nadokoulu today joined the FEMAT team monitoring villages in the Ra Province for LTDD cases. Today the team trekked up Navavai Village, one of the remote villages in the Ra. The team conducted vital checks for villagers.#tacklingltdd #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/K8Q0eUCb7J — Fiji Ministry of Health & Medical Services (@MOHFiji) March 11, 2022

The health minister says medical treatment in homes and follow-ups resulted in a marked reduction in admissions and no deaths within a very short time.

Fiji Medical Association president, Dr Basharat Munshi has also supported the ministry’s call for people to present themselves to the nearest health center if they are feeling unwell.

“I think if you are geographically located in a rural area even if you have mild symptoms, fever, or whatever I think it is very important that you don’t take this lightly. You present to a health center or health professional who can then diagnose whether its flu or leptospirosis.”

The health ministry says they have been able to see a total of 1,530 patients of which 132 were suspected of Leptospirosis.