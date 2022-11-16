Access to clean water and sanitation tops discussion

Several Pacific Island country leaders have converged in Nadi to discuss the challenges faced by people while accessing clean drinking water and proper sanitation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister for Infrastructure and Meteorological Services, Jone Usamate highlighted that a collaborative approach to ensuring access to clean water and the treatment of wastewater is the way forward.

He says it is very timely for the leaders to converge and collaborate, as many of the leaders of Pacific Island countries are in Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, sharing experiences about the crucial role of water in climate action.

He adds that the issues are common among the Pacific island countries, and the most effective way to deal with them is to deal with them together.

“The challenges faced by us in the Pacific revolves around the effects of climate change on resources, lack of climate-resilient infrastructure, ensuring availability of water for the coming generation and mitigating environment risks when it comes to human activities.”

Usamate says investing in water is the most critical action for effective climate adaptation.

A traditional welcome ceremony was accorded to Pacific Island member countries attending the 6th Pacific Water and Wastewater Ministers Forum and the 13th Pacific Water and Wastewater Conference and Expo, currently underway in Nadi.