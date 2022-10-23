Acceptance for cancer patients still an issue: Dr. Acharya

Acceptance is a major challenge for many cancer patients after being diagnosed with the disease.

According to Dr. Shrish Acharya, a consultant physician at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, many cancer patients are reluctant to receive proper treatment and instead turn to herbal medicine.

He claims that people are sometimes so preoccupied with their lives at work, at home, and in the community that they neglect their health.

“Patients with cancer usually tend to present sometimes it’s hard for the patient to feel or know that they’re having cancer. And in these situations, it’s important for everyone to go for screening for their cancer because with screening, cancer can be detected at an early stage. And we all know if the cancer is picked up at an early stage, then it can be cured.”

According to Dr Acharya, some patients refuse to take prescribed medications.

“Some patients say they don’t want to take medicines, for some reason patients say that they want to go on some herbal medicine or some other alternative which is fine, its people’s choice but I would suggest to any patient and their family should get together and think about some of the options for cancer treatment.”

Dr Acharya believes that communication and family support are also important in ensuring that patients make the best decisions after being diagnosed with cancer.