A number of issues discussed during nurses meeting

A number of nursing issues are currently being discussed at the inaugural Pacific Heads of Nursing meeting in Nadi.

SPC’s Public Health Division Demayble Taoi says nurses over the years have continued to play a critical role in the health system.

Taoi says the meeting will also be a platform for nurses from the region to discuss day to day issues and learn from each other.

Article continues after advertisement

“we will also be looking at health emergencies and you know that we have been talking about the measles outbreak in Samoa, there was also an outbreak of Dengue fever up in the Northern Pacific and now the Coronavirus so nurses will be here to discuss on how to prepare them better and what things do they need to help protect and not only themselves but most importantly aswell the public out there.”

Taoi says the other important topic during the next few days will be nursing education.

The Pacific Heads of Nursing meeting will provide a platform to influence and drive priority health initiatives in the region.