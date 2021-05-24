98% of breast cancer patients are women

Fiji records up to 600 new cases of cancer every year, of which 130 are for breast cancer.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar, also says according to the Ministry of Health, 60 to 70 breast cancer surgeries are recorded annually.

Akbar says the statistics are concerning as it makes breast cancer the most common form of cancer among Fijian women as they make up 98% of breast cancer patients.

The Minister has reiterated that early detection is key in the treatment of breast cancer.

“Early detection will save lives. But if you reach the hospital when half of your breast is rotten, that’s sad, and it is the reality.”

She adds that although there is no current treatment to prevent breast cancer, early detection of the disease can lead to an excellent outcome.

Akbar says early detection methods for breast cancer include screening mammography, a clinical breast examination by a trained health professional, and breast awareness.