95% Fijians need to get boosted

[File Photo]

Ninety-five percent of Fijians are yet to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is a huge percent as we need to ensure that every Fijian is safe from the killer virus.

Bainimarama says the Health Ministry has been recording new COVID cases, which signifies that we need a booster to protect us.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now, those that still haven’t gotten their two jabs are the ones that are spreading the virus. Right now, the government is working to ensure that people get their booster shots. The Ministry is also getting health officials who have already had their booster to help out.”

Bainimarama says there is still a lot that needs to be done to help further reduce the spread of the virus.

“We should not get carried away by the freedom we have right now when compared to other countries that are currently on lockdown. Expect more viruses and sickness if you still don’t take your booster dose. The Health Ministry is advising all eligible Fijians to take their booster dose after three months of taking their two doses.”

The government has prepared 250,000 Pfizer vaccines to cater to those that have taken their first and second doses.

“This means that the Ministry needs to administer 32,000 doses every week for eight weeks from June 1st to July 31st. These are for all eligible Fijians, elderly, youths and frontliners.”

Bainimarama says this is part of the Health Ministry’s efforts to raise awareness to help eradicate the COVID-19 virus.