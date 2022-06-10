90.6 percent eligible population above 12-years fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Health is receiving a positive response from its school vaccination program as 90.6% of the eligible population above the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry rolled out the program in January which was targeted for children aged 15, 16, and 17.

A total of 15,638 students between the ages of 12 and 14 have received two doses of the vaccine while 32,017 children between the ages of 15 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says given the current stocks of Pfizer vaccines, they are now covering the primary doses for those yet to be vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says Pfizer vaccines are currently being administered to all individuals aged 12 and above including those who have been vaccinated with either Moderna or AstraZeneca as their 1st dose.

He adds they are also administering the second COVID-19 booster dose to the eligible population who are above 18-years.

Doctor Fong says the booster dose interval for eligible persons has been reduced to 3-months from the 2nd dose.

As of yesterday, a total of 136,685 individuals have received booster doses which represent 43.7% of those eligible for a dose.