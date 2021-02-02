Fiji recorded 825 deaths in 2020 due to cancer.

This has been revealed as Fiji and the world celebrates World Cancer Day today.

Last year, the country had 1487 new cases, and in the last 5 years, Fiji recorded 3776 cases of cancer in both males and females.

A report by the World Health Organization says in 2020, Fiji had 302 new breast cancer cases, 198 prostate cancer and 136 cervix cancer cases.

There was 85 colorectum cancer cases, 75 liver and 691 other types of cancer cases recorded last year.

Five hundred and ninety-five males and 892 women were amongst the new cancer cases.

