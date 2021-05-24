Home

Health

8,000 children among Fiji's COVID cases

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 12:42 pm

As the vaccination campaign for children between the ages of 15 to 17 years rolls out, the Ministry of Health says 8000 children were among those who contracted COVID-19.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they want to ensure that eligible Fijians including children are safe.

According to the latest update, 564 Fijians have died due to COVID-19 this year with the youngest being two and a half month-old baby.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Waqainabete says they continue to monitor the vaccination campaign including its delivery, usage, and impact on the community.

“With the insistence of the many arms of the government and members of our communities, our vaccination teams are trekking terrains, highlands, and crossing rivers, and deliver vaccines to everyone ensuring that we leave no one behind.”

With 66 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health is now identifying the unvaccinated population.

