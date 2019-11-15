Home

791 dengue fever cases recorded to date

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 1, 2020 6:48 am

Fiji has recorded 791 cases of dengue fever as of the 25th of last month.

There have also been 278 confirmed cases of Leptospirosis and 77 cases of Typhoid.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the number of cases this year are far less than numbers  recorded in previous years.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete says this is mainly due to the work happening with other stakeholders around the country to ensure that people are safe from these communicable diseases.

He adds that people will need to work together in these nationwide clean up campaigns to completely eradicate communicable diseases from our communities.

“Because at the end of the day, communicable disease knows no barrier. When it spreads, it spreads it does not understand ethnicity or religion and we have to collectively work together as a nation to continue to suppress this.”

There have been 7 deaths recorded due to Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever and Typhoid.

