791 cases of dengue fever confirmed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 1, 2020 5:00 pm
There are currently 791 cases of dengue fever in Fiji.

These cases are mostly in the Northern and Central divisions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the spike in these cases have come at a tricky time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Dengue of course is spread mossies’ which thrives in the pool of still water that gather after a storm. Dump out any containers that have gathered water and flip over tyres in your yard. LTDD and COVID-19 share many of the same symptoms and same precaution can be taken to combat them.”

Bainimarama says COVID-19, TC Harold, the recent flooding and leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhea cases are all testing our resilience but every Fijian should keep their head held high and know that work is underway keep everyone save and healthy.

Bainimarama also highlighted the Ministry of Health is undertaking its door-to-door ‘LTDD’ campaign to fight off leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhea.

“As this ailments share many of the same symptoms as COVID-19. Fever, body aches, headache, and joint pain are all signs of infection, so please, visit your nearest health clinic if you’re feeling unwell.”

There have been seven leptospirosis deaths so far this year and Bainimarama says Fijians need to remain cautious.










