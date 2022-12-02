[File Photo]

76 new cases of COVID have been recorded by the Ministry of Health and 7 reinfections.

These cases have been recorded by the Ministry since the last covid update on the 24th of November.

Of the 76 cases recorded, 42 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 33 cases in the Western Division; 1 case in the Northern Division with nil cases in the Eastern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 27th November is 14 daily cases.

The Central Division cases constitute 66% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28%, 4% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.