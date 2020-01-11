Home

71 heart surgeries done worth $70 million

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
January 11, 2020 5:10 pm

The Sai Prema Foundation Fiji has conducted 71 open heart surgeries in Fiji over the past two years costing $70 million.

Coordinator for Sai Prema Foundation Dr Krupali Tappoo says they are committed towards providing services especially for children.

Dr Tappoo says it was difficult for some families to pay thousands of dollars on these surgeries hence the foundation has been providing free services to the needy.

“The gift of life project has been one of the largest projects by the Sai Prema Foundation. In the last three years, 71 children have been given a new gift of life by giving them free surgery for congenital heart disease saving in access of $7 million.”

Over 450 children were screened for heart problems free of charge.

 

