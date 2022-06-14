60 new cases recorded, one COVID death

The Health Ministry has recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the last four days.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 20 cases were recorded on Friday, two on Saturday, 28 on Sunday and 10 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

The COVID-19 death recorded was a 45-year-old female.

According to the ministry, the deceased had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong says that of the 60 cases recorded, 21 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 34 cases were recorded in the Western Division; 5 cases were recorded in the Northern and nil cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

The ministry has noted that of 163 COVID -19 deaths reported in the third wave, six deaths were in the population not eligible for vaccination.

The team adds that 943 COVID-19-positive patients died from other serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths, therefore it is not classified as COVID-19 deaths.