57 COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of these cases, 32 were recorded on Friday, seven on Saturday, 15 on Sunday and three new cases in the 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Most of the cases reported were from the Western Division with a total of 33 cases recorded, 20 were reported in the Central Division and four in the Northern Division.

No new COVID death was recorded by the Ministry.