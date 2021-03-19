5,404 cases of LTDD post cyclones

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 5,404 cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diahhrea following Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says there were 1,747 dengue fever cases with 5 deaths.

Waqainabete adds they further recorded 99 cases of typhoid with 1 death.

He adds the ministry had been prepositioning itself to combat the spread of LTDD.

He adds the natural disasters increased the intensity of the diseases and also highlighted that there were 3,019 cases of diarrhoeal disease.