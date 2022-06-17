53 new cases with no deaths reported

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases and zero death for the past three days.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 17 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Of the 53 cases recorded, 28 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 22 cases were recorded in the Western Division; three cases in the Northern Division and nil cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 12th June is 14 daily cases.

There are currently 107 active COVID cases in Fiji.

Dr Fong has reiterated that if anyone is feeling unwell, they should not be attending work or school.

He adds that if a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they must get tested and if tested positive- isolation is mandatory for seven days.

Dr Fong has also stated that vaccines have provided a level of protection from severe disease and death such that the increasing trends in cases remain less of a concern.

However, the ministry maintains several public health mandates and measures that relate to vaccination and incoming travel.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services envisions that the more the booster dose the better the level of protection, and the safer it will be to further remove the remaining public health measures.