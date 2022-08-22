48 children diagnosed with congenital heart disease

[Source: Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital/Facebook]

As of July, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has screened over 498 children through its outreach program.

Director Doctor Krupali Tappoo says out of this, 48 children have been diagnosed with congenital heart disease.

She adds through the assistance of their team of medical professionals from India, they carried out their outreach program in Labasa, Lautoka, Bua, Rakiraki, Ba, and Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since the arrival of the team, over 1,154 children have been screened with over 128 children who have been identified with congenital heart disease. We are thankful to the whole team for their efforts and the critical work that they are doing”.

In the past six years, the hospital has conducted free surgeries on 60 children who were diagnosed with congenital heart disease with over 136 children having received heart surgeries.