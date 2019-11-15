42 children from Serua offered free heart screening

42 children from Culanuku and Dranikula in Serua had their hearts screened at the Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre yesterday.

Out of these, ten children have been referred for an echo scan at Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Screening Centre for further investigation.

The Foundation also hosted villagers to free medical check-ups.

Article continues after advertisement

Many of the villagers have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and the Foundation ensured that they did not have to spend a single dollar on their health and wellbeing.

During the clinic, they were offered health screenings including blood pressure and glucose testing by the medical centre nurses.

The special visit to the medical centre was coordinated by Make a Difference Fiji from Navua.

Director of Make a Difference Fiji says some villagers who were not aware of NCDs such as diabetes and hypertension gained a lot of insight regarding these conditions.

The villagers also learned more about congenital heart disease and the importance of having their children screened.