Chinese nationals remain stable in quarantine

The Health Ministry is now awaiting test results for six Chinese Nationals currently under quarantine in Nadi as a precaution against the Novel Coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms the individuals have been isolated until such time as the all-clear is given.

“At the moment they remain stable and they’re under quarantine so obviously there are only certain health professionals who can see them. If they are clear, then they’ll be cleared to go.”

Dr Waqainabete says all relevant arms of the government are now part of a steering committee to ensure that authorities stay on top of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 56 lives in China.

He says all front line staff at ports of entries have also been provided with the necessary safety gear in case they come into contact with anyone who may be carrying the virus.

The Six Chinese nationals were quarantined in Nadi after getting off a flight from Samoa yesterday evening.

The Ministry of Health team at the Nadi International Airport received notification from Fiji Airways who were reportedly refused entry into Samoa earlier due to travel restrictions related to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

They had transited through Nadi enroute to Apia yesterday via Hong Kong on flight FJ392.

It is not clear if the reportedly ill passengers were medically assessed or noted to be ill while being refused entry into Samoa.

Health staff met the flight upon arrival in Nadi at 5.48pm and the six were medically screened, examined by a doctor and assessed, with no fever.

All six are from Fujian province in China and had no history of travel to Wuhan, or Hubei province.

As a precaution, further investigations are underway for one of the passengers, a 71-year-old male, and the group remains under quarantine until they are cleared to fly.

The Health Ministry adds that based on the medical examination and history it is not expected that this is a case – however, taking a cautious approach, quarantine is being maintained for all six until further investigation results are available.