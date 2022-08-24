30 tuberculosis deaths recorded in 2020

The Ministry of Health recorded 30 tuberculosis deaths in 2020.

Acting National Tuberculosis Control Officer, Doctor Emosi Bayanivalu says this number of tuberculosis deaths is higher than in previous years.

“I think the number before that was lower than what we have now. It also has to do with comorbidities, like diabetes – those who are immune compromised and also with some of our young who are vulnerable, children less than 15 years, pediatric classified age of the population.”

Dr Bayanivalu says they also recorded multiple drug-resistant tuberculosis cases, and one succumbed to the disease in 2021.

“We have even gone further to have multiple drug-resistant TB, it means that the first line TB drugs –there are two particular drugs that have e high rate of resistance is Isoniazid and Rifampin, which are normally given to a normal TB or drug acceptable TB. The cases we have now from 2016 till 2019 – the cases have just been one or two per year, but last year in 2021 – there was 4 per year.”

The Acting National Tuberculosis Control Officer is advising people with tuberculosis symptoms to present themselves early to a health facility, for early treatment and to reduce the transmission rate at home or in the community.