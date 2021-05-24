26 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19.

It says 10 new cases were recorded on Friday, nine cases were recorded on Saturday, five on Sunday, and two new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 26 cases recorded, five were recorded in the Central Division, and 21 were recorded in the Western Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of May 5th is 10 daily cases.

There are no COVID-19 deaths to report today.

There have been a total of 862 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.