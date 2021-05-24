COVID-positive travellers breaching protocols: Dr. Fong

The Ministry of Health is concerned about travellers who are not adhering to the seven-days of isolation.

The Ministry informs the public that for the positive cases among arrivals, existing protocols have been instituted to ensure travellers that return positive COVID-19 test results follow protocols and isolate for the required –day period as advised.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says some of these travellers continue to be mobile during that seven-day isolation period.

Dr. Fong calls on the public to support the protection and safety of all Fijians by reminding travellers from overseas who are visiting friends and relatives of the importance of isolating themselves for 7 days if they test positive for COVID-19.

He says as a nation, Fiji has emerged from the period of restrictions that were instituted to protect our people and our country from COVID-19.

He says the high number of positive cases and the number of deaths from COVID-19 should be a warning and a reminder for everyone.