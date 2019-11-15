23 now affected with measles in the country

There are now 23 confirmed cases of measles in the country.

The latest update from the Ministry of Health says the latest cases are a 13-month-old and a 20-year-old from Saumakia Village in Naitasiri.

The update says there have now been four confirmed cases from the village and this includes the 27-year-old and a 9-month-old from Davuilevu, who had stayed at in Saumaika.

Article continues after advertisement

The toddler had been admitted to CWM Hospital and has since been discharged.

Health officials say the Naitasiri outbreak response team has carried out the necessary interventions including isolation of cases, quarantine and vaccination of contacts and at-risk communities as appropriate, and follow up of cases and contacts.

There are no confirmed cases of measles currently admitted in the hospital. All cases have recovered or are recovering well at home.

The 23 cases to date are from the following areas in the Central Division:

• 12 cases from the Serua/Namosi Subdivision (Wailali, Wainadoi, Navunikabi, and Makosoi Deuba)

• 4 cases from Suva Subdivision (Samabula, Vatuwaqa, Tacirua, Wailekutu).

• 3 cases from Rewa Subdivision (Koronivia, Nasilai Village Nakelo, Davuilevu).

• 4 cases from Naitasiri Subdivision (Saumakia Village)

The Health Ministry says measles is a highly contagious disease; therefore, non-essential travel to Saumakia Village in Naitasiri, Serua/Namosi, and Nasilai Village in Nakelo Rewa is strongly discouraged.