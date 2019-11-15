196 new cancer patients registered

609 people have been registered with the Fiji Cancer Society and 196 newly diagnosed cases have been recorded so far this year.

Chief Executive Berlinda Chan says these numbers are expected to increase in coming months due to the current challenges of the pandemic.

Chan says COVID-19 has affected the supply of medicine and healthcare services for some patients.

She says 69 new breast cancer cases have already been registered for this year and it continues to top the Society’s list.

“Right now all cancers are increasing. But the two most common cancers for women are breast and cervical. Always overtaking each other. But for now breast cancer is more evident out there.”

With late presentation still a concern, Chan says women need to start prioritizing their health.

“If anything happens to you, you need to question what’s going to happen to my family. What’s going to happen to my children? What’s going to happen to my husband?”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the key to treating cancer is early diagnosis and management.

“The key is not the high end stuff and the reason why that is so is because we can bring the high end stuff to Fiji. I can set up one radiotherapist centre any day. The problem is you don’t have the people who will access it and live longer. Because the people are not coming in early enough.”

With October marked as breast cancer awareness month, Dr Fong is calling for active screening and for healthcare workers to track patients to ensure they follow through each treatment process.