Health

19 deaths so far in Leptospirosis outbreak

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 6:09 am

To date, a total of 19 Fijians have died because of Leptospirosis.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says most of the cases of Leptospirosis are in the West, with Lautoka hospital recording a total of 63 hospital admissions and 9 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Fong adds that there is also a smaller leptospirosis outbreak in the Central Division with four admissions in the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Fong says the majority of deaths are in 20-49-year-olds, those who are highly mobile and involved in similar activities such as farming.

“The activity that’s recreational and occupational exposure to animals, mud, and flooded waters. Knowing that that’s the kind of activity that you see in somebody if they start to develop fever, chills, and dry colds then the family needs to be aware, that this person has likely got Leptospirosis. There is a good chance that if he gets antibiotics quickly, this disease may go away quickly and he won’t need to get admitted with severe disease.”

For the father of seven and former health inspector, Penioni Matadigo keeping his children safe is a priority, and so is advising young people who are more at risk to this disease.

“ But the thing for us, for young urban people if you have a high fever or anything just come to the health facilities as early as possible.”

The Ministry of Health says leptospirosis can be treated with appropriate antibiotics prescribed by a doctor if treatment is sought early.

