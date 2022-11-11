163 children in Levuka diagnosed with heart disease

[Source: Supplied]

A team from Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Fiji has discovered 163 children in Levuka living with heart disease.

Cardiologist, Dr Yogesh Sathe led a five-member team from the hospital and made the startling discovery, following a successful heart screening outreach.

Dr Sathe says the screening camp was once again a startling reality of pediatric health in rural and maritime areas in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

This follows the discovery of 121 children living with heart disease in the Northern Division.

He says 883 children were screened in Levuka, out of which 93 children were diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and 70 children were diagnosed with Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD).

Dr Sathe says all the children diagnosed with CHD have been referred for further ECHO screening.

The cardiologist says if surgeries are required, they will have them done at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva, free of cost.

He adds early detection of CHDs will enable favourable chances of survival and successful CHD treatment.