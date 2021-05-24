15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 of which three cases were recorded on Thursday and 12 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says six cases were recorded in the Central and Western Division, three cases were recorded in the Northern Division.

There have been 63,949 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Fiji, with 68% of the cases from the Central Division, 27% of the cases from the Western Division, two percent of the cases from the Eastern Division, and three percent from the Northern Division.

There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report.

There are currently 150 active cases.