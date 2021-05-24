138 deaths during third wave of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases since the last update.

14 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 12 in the last 24-hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

The COVID-19 deaths toll remains at 834.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says during this third wave, there have been 138 COVID-19 deaths.

An analysis reveals that unvaccinated adults in Fiji have been dying at a rate 18.5 times higher than fully vaccinated adults.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths in individuals who have received a booster or third dose of the vaccine.