138 deaths during third wave of COVID-19
March 10, 2022 10:20 am
The Ministry of Health has recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases since the last update.
14 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 12 in the last 24-hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.
The COVID-19 deaths toll remains at 834.
The Ministry says during this third wave, there have been 138 COVID-19 deaths.
An analysis reveals that unvaccinated adults in Fiji have been dying at a rate 18.5 times higher than fully vaccinated adults.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths in individuals who have received a booster or third dose of the vaccine.
