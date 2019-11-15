Coronavirus rumor mongers are enemies of the state says Minister

People who spread misinformation and rumours of Coronavirus have been labeled enemies of the state by the Health Minister.

Rumors spread that Lautoka hospital had a confirmed case after the medical staff was seen wearing personal protective equipment last Friday.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Infection Contingency Plan was activated as a precaution and later stood down, as the patient did not have symptoms or relevant travel history.

Article continues after advertisement

“Anyone who misinforms the public with the view to create anxiety is an enemy of the state, that’s what it is. They don’t have their heart in this country. Anyone who has a heart for the nation will say things that will encourage the nation and things that will push the nation forward.”

He says the rapid response in Lautoka was misinterpreted by those present at the hospital at that time.

The Fiji Police Force, on the other hand, is also warning the public to refrain from spreading misinformation.

“Any community or any person who feels threatened by anything that’s been said directly to them or via social media, we would want to encourage them to call into their nearest police station and lodge a report.”

The Health Minister is calling on Fijians not to believe everything they read on social media and get their information from credible sources.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has called on countries not to impose travel and trade restrictions over the coronavirus as it constitutes “fear and stigma” within the international community.