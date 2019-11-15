More Fijians want family planning services

The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji says there’s been a increase in the number of Fijians accessing family planning services.

Executive Director Matelita Seva-Cadravula says the COVID-19 period has attracted many Fijians, particularly women for family planning pap smear screening services among others.

However, the worry now within the Association is the stigmatization of menstruation.

Article continues after advertisement

“ I do hope with menstrual health, we will fight the many stigma and discrimination that is associated with menstrual health for our women and girls”.

The Association for the first time recorded a 100 percent increase in the number of clients walking into the clinic for screenings in just a span of three months.