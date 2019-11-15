Home

More Fijians want family planning services

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 5, 2020 12:25 pm
The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji says there’s been a notable increase in the number of Fijians accessing family planning services.

Executive Director Matelita Seva-Cadravula says the COVID-19 period has attracted many Fijians, particularly women for family planning pap smear screening services among others.

However, the worry now within the Association is the stigmatization of menstruation.

“ I do hope with menstrual health, we will fight the many stigma and discrimination that is associated with menstrual health for our women and girls”.

The Association for the first time recorded a 100 percent increase in the number of clients walking into the clinic for screenings in just a span of three months.

