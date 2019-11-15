Mitigating risk of diseases a must: Dr Waqainabete

The Health Ministry is continuing its persistence to ensure they mitigate the risk of diseases that normally arise during this time of the year.

The Health Minister says they have been successful in mitigating the risks of diseases such as Leptospirosis dengue fever, and typhoid.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the challenge, however, is in trying to ensure people keep out of areas where a disease as such is recorded.

“We shouldn’t be looking forward to any disease. I think that’s the most important thing. What we need to do is actually make sure that we mitigate so that we are not caught in a place where there are communicable diseases. That’s one thing that we really need to work hard on.”

The health minister is again emphasizing the need for Fijians to be mindful of their health as they continue their advocacy around the country.