Medicine stock should be managed properly: Dr Pundit

Proper maintenance of stock and distribution of drugs is important says Assistant Professor at the Fiji National University Dr Balram Pundit.

Dr Pundit highlighted this as concerns are being raised that some pharmacies are running out of essential drugs.

He believes this is not due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19 as the issue of shortage of medicine has been prevalent before the pandemic.

“Of course, there is a problem from our side as well and we need to have robust data. With this data, they will be able to figure out how much they would need in a year and then they can stockpile accordingly.”

Dr Pundit says pharmacists should do better planning and focus on procuring essential medication to provide better services to Fijians.