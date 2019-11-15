Health Minister highlights decrease in suicide cases

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete believes the mental health effects of the COVID-19 lockdown have not been as severe in Fiji as seen in many other countries.

While launching the Mental Health Awareness Month today, Dr Waqainabete said they’ve recorded a decrease in attempted suicide and suicide cases when compared to the past year.

The Health Ministry has recorded 72 suicide cases in eight months compared to 89 for the same period last year.

“If you actually look right across the world at the moment there are many first world countries that are suffering from a mental health perspective because of continued lockdowns and we are blessed in that respect because we’ve been very definitive and in that way the community is back to its new normal.”

Dr Waqainabete says Fiji of all countries should be commended for the efforts made in containing the virus.

“From what is happening all around the world, that fear and anxiety that COVID 19 brings are putting pressure in first world countries and we are fortunate that we have no community transmission so that allows our children to go to school, go to work and be able to enjoy the game of rugby and ultimately in some ways help with our mental health.”

The theme for the Mental Health Awareness month is “Mental Health For All Greater Investment, Greater Access To Everyone, Everywhere.”