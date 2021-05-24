Home

Health

12-year-old youngest stroke patient in Fiji

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:30 pm

Young people are also vulnerable to strokes says Counter Stroke Fiji President, Elizabeth Fong.

Fong says the youngest stroke patient in Fiji is a 12-year-old.

“Sadly that’s what has been given to us from the Ministry of Health some years ago that the youngest patient was 12. So it just goes to show that stroke does not discriminate.”

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that a healthy diet goes a long way in minimizing the risks of getting a stroke.

Fong says there are currently 27 stroke patients registered with them however, there are other unregistered cases in the community.

World Stroke Day is being marked today and Fong says lack of awareness about the signs and symptoms of the disease plays a major role in making it a leading cause of mortality.

This year’s celebration focused on the theme -Minutes can save lives.

 

