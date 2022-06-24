104 new cases with no COVID deaths reported

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 31 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

He says there is no new COVID-19 death to report.

Dr Fong states that in the last seven days, 68 new cases were recorded in the Central division, 77 new cases in the Western division, 10 new cases in the Northern Division, and 10 new cases in the Eastern Division.

He adds that for the 164 deaths recorded in the third wave, eight deaths were below the age of 19 years, seven out of eight children had significant pre-existing medical conditions, and one child had no known underlying medical condition.

Dr Fong says there is an urgency to increase booster dose coverage.

The PS says that the effectiveness of protection against COVID-19 after a primary series of AstraZeneca vaccination is slightly lower than with other COVID-19 vaccine products, especially against the Omicron variant of concern.

However, receiving a third dose (booster), especially of an mRNA vaccine-like Pfizer or Moderna, boosts immunity against infection.