Health teams inspect affected communities

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there are risks of communicable diseases such as Typhoid and Dengue after any natural disaster.

Following Tropical Cyclone Sarai, he says teams have been deployed to various evacuation centres to ensure the safety of Fijians.

Dr Waqainabete says public health teams are on the ground inspecting communities that were affected.

“They’ve been turning up and giving WASH kits which includes water purification tablets, giving awareness to those in evacuation centres. As part of the process that we have with the NDMO – which includes health is that before they actually go back from the evacuation centres and back into the communities – our teams actually go and survey the communities to make sure they are habitable in that sense.”

The Minister says it’s also important that evacuation centres are cleaned and fumigated so there is no health risk.

Fijians affected by TC Sarai have been urged to clean up their surroundings.