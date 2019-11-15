Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Health teams inspect affected communities

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 31, 2019 6:55 am

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there are risks of communicable diseases such as Typhoid and Dengue after any natural disaster.

Following Tropical Cyclone Sarai, he says teams have been deployed to various evacuation centres to ensure the safety of Fijians.

Dr Waqainabete says public health teams are on the ground inspecting communities that were affected.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’ve been turning up and giving WASH kits which includes water purification tablets, giving awareness to those in evacuation centres. As part of the process that we have with the NDMO – which includes health is that before they actually go back from the evacuation centres and back into the communities – our teams actually go and survey the communities to make sure they are habitable in that sense.”

The Minister says it’s also important that evacuation centres are cleaned and fumigated so there is no health risk.

Fijians affected by TC Sarai have been urged to clean up their surroundings.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.