Health teams deployed to vaccinate Fijians in the Lau and Lomaiviti group

In an effort to ensure Fijians are vaccinated against measles before Christmas, health teams were deployed last night to the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they will be visiting the islands of Moala, Totoya and Matuku in Lau to ensure targeted groups are immunized.

Joining his team on the MV Veivueti, Dr Waqainabete says they’re also taking other health services to the islands, not just doses of the measles vaccine.

“We also taking a small surgical cell plus our dental team. So at the same time we giving vaccinations, we’re also able to do the small operations and also dental needs for people in those islands. Because these three we can access now by roads, we also taking light vehicles with us. So that we can quickly go through all the villages and complete all the vaccinations before we come back.”

With the MV Bai Ni Takali bound for Lomaiviti, the Minister says health teams will be stopping at Nairai, Batiki and Gau Island.

Dr Waqainabete says they’ve taken extra measles vaccines as many people from the city have already gone to the islands for holiday.

“So we taking a team of about twenty. On the island we have our own small teams. So in order to cover an island very quickly it’s important a group goes with us. We have roads, we taking light vehicles so we can easily spilt into two. On goes to the left, the other goes right and we meet up in the afternoon. Sleep at the port. Next day move to the next island. So we trying to do everything by Friday evening then back on Sunday.”

Acting Director of Nursing, Talaite Onolevu says 1732 doses of measles vaccines has been allocated for the Lau group whereas 2100 has been assigned for Lomaiviti.