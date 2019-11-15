Health teams deployed to conduct house to house vaccinations

Now well into the festive season, the Health Ministry is not letting its guard down on the measles outbreak as teams are deployed to provide house to house vaccinations.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says some outreach posts in the Central Division closed this week as fewer Fijians are turning up to get their measles shot.

These teams are now visiting unimmunized Fijians at their doorstep.

“The teams have identified that we need to divert some of our resources to actually reach more people. So these posts were noted to be having a bit lower turnout this week so we are just strategizing and redeploying more teams to go out – to go house to house to try and vaccinate people who are actually not coming forward.”

Dr Sahukhan says health centres continue to provide vaccinations and Fijians who are at risk are urged to get immunized.

“There are still outreach posts within Central Division that are open and this list of posts can be found in the daily advisories or in the newspapers as well as in the Ministry of Health Facebook page and website and vaccination is also available at all health centres and our teams are going door to door all over the country to vaccinate people.”

Since the outbreak last month, over 230,000 Fijians have been immunized.

“The roll out is now beginning to finish off in the Central division, we going into the Western division, Northern and Eastern, already the boats and the planes are going into the Eastern division.”

The number of confirmed measles cases remain at 23 with the latest being a 13-month-old and a 20-year-old from Saumakia village in Naitasiri.