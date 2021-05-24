Health systems under duress says IFRC

Home

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 1, 2022 12:20 pm
Katie Greenwood, Pacific Head of Delegation, International Federation of Red Cross.[Supplied Image]

Health systems in Pacific countries face the risk of becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Katie Greenwood, Pacific Head of Delegation, International Federation of Red Cross, says the threat facing countries like Fiji, which is experiencing its third wave of infections and the Solomon Islands with its 780 reported cases is concerning.

She said the new outbreaks facing small Pacific countries threatens health systems that are already fragile and struggling to cope with the needs of Pacific people.

Greenwood says healthcare systems in many Pacific countries suffer lack of resources and have limited equipment and infrastructure.

The Head of Delegation says in Fiji, Cyclone Cody has also affected thousands of people as the latest COVID surge skyrockets in the country.

She says providing support to people affected by these floods and the tsunami and volcanic eruption in Tonga is critical, though harder than ever.

 

 

