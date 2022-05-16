Health staff not involved in claims of vaccine removal: Waqainabete

Health Workers. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is definite that no medical professionals were involved in the exercise to supposedly remove vaccines from those who have been administered COVID-19 jabs.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says every health practitioner has a license to practice and there are laws in place that governs the way health professionals execute their duties.

Waqainabete adds that the Practitioners Act, the Fiji Nursing Act, and the Health Act outline how they should deliver their duties and such exercise is deemed unlawful.

Article continues after advertisement

“We haven’t received any report of a doctor or nurse or any particular health practitioner that is doing this and even if there are, please report it to us and let us know.”

Waqainabete also reiterated that people should understand that once a person has been administered a vaccine a chemical reaction helps build the body’s immune system and any attempts to remove this can be fatal.