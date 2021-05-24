Health should be included in COP negotiations

COVID-19 has disrupted progress made by nations like Fiji in the fight against climate change, but the World Health Organization believes the pandemic has taught us some lessons.

Cutting carbon emission to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celcius and securing climate financing top negotiations at COP26, but WHO’s Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum believes people’s health should not be neglected.

Campbell-Lendrum says there is not only a need to prioritize people’s health but also to look at health gains from acting on climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because there will really be big health gains from lower-carbon energy systems, more sustainable food systems and so on. We’ve seen over the last two years people are prepared to make massive changes to protect their health and the health of their families – so we think health should be at the centre of those negotiations.”

The governments of Small Island States including Fiji had to prioritize resources to fight COVID-19 and ensure people’s livelihoods were least affected.

Campbell-Lendrum says there is no doubt that COVID has had a massive impact.

“We see in the Pacific Island, we see in Fiji – that the health system did everything they could to protect the health of their populations, they did a great job, they were then hit by the pandemic. But the really big hit has been on the livelihoods of populations from what’s happening elsewhere in the world.”

The WHO has stated that the future of health must be built on health systems that are resilient to the impacts of epidemics, pandemics and other emergencies, but also to the impacts of climate change.